Camera Outfitter donates over 1,500 pounds of dog food to local shelter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The owners at Camera Outfitter have made it a yearly tradition to host a food drive in November for the county’s forgotten furry friends at the local animal shelters.

Over the past half-decade, they’ve raised over 5,000 pounds of dog food for local shelters. This year, the amount of donations they received broke expectations after receiving around 1,530 pounds of dog food for Natalie’s Second Chance Dog Shelter.

Stacks of dog food that community members donated to Camera Outfitter as part of the store's November dog food drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Lafayette.

For those who may not have visited their storefront during November, that amount of food donated was stacked high and almost blocked out the window of their shop.

“Thank you so much to all who donated in this Lafayette community and beyond - we love and appreciate your generous spirit,” reads a post on the Camera Outfitter Facebook page.

Stacks of dog food that community members donated to Camera Outfitter as part of the store's November dog food drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Lafayette.

Ross and Rena Aiken, co-owners of Camera Outfitters, expressed their gratitude to the community for coming together and supporting the animals in the shelters and the local non-profit shelters.

On top of celebrating this record-breaking achievement of donations, both Ross and Rena were also celebrating the blessing that they’ve been able to stay in business for the last decade.

Co-owners Ross Aiken and Rena Aiken and former co-owner Dawn Ross, pose for a photo outside of the Camera Outfitters location, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

Being one of the last few camera stores in Indiana as a whole was an achievement they were not expecting to earn when they first opened their Lafayette's Market Square location.

They acknowledged that their success and longevity are thanks to the support that they’ve received from the community of Lafayette, Indiana and the Midwest over the past decade.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Camera Outfitter donates over 1,500 pounds of dog food to shelter