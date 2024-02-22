Camera shows Kansas City couple’s assault incident at VA Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was last July and Tim Templeton was already not having a good day.

A shoulder problem had forced Templeton to seek medical help at the VA Medical Center. He and his partner were just leaving the hospital when they noticed that an ambulance was blocked in by a pick-up truck.

Thinking he could help, Templeton said he walked over to the truck, but no one was inside.

As he started to walk away, the driver showed up. Things quickly turned ugly.

“I said ‘is this your vehicle?’ He said expletive, expletive what about it?,” Templeton recalled.

“He got up in front of my face and said, ‘make me move it.’“

That’s when Templeton’s partner Karen Hayward stepped between the men. She said she was worried something might happen.

KCK woman has warning after safe deposit box disappears from bank

“Tim wasn’t really yelling,” Hayward said. “He was being firm and the next minute I went flying backwards.”

She said the pick-up truck driver, a VA employee, pushed her to the ground.

“What male, a 6’2″ male throws a woman?,” Hayward said.

Surveillance video from a camera in the medical center’s parking lot appeared to corroborate her story.

The couple filed a police report with the VA police, but have yet to hear anything back. They believe that the VA has not treated their complaint seriously and that worries them.

“My head is on a swivel every time I go down there now,” Templeton said, who said he’s concerned about running into the employee again.

FOX4 shared their concerns with Missouri Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver, who wasn’t surprised.

“Frankly over the last few years we’ve gotten a number of complaints against the VA,” Cleaver said.

This past December, the General Accounting Office released a report documenting what a poor job the VA does at screening employees – hiring hundreds with felony records – the VA never even bothered to find out about.

“We are not asking for rocketry here,” said Seth Bagdoyan, the director of audits for the GAO. “We are basically asking for the VA to pay attention to the fundamentals.”

Man charged in Johnson County road rage incident that led to shooting

Bagdoyan said a random sample of employees at VA medical centers across the country found more than 12,000 with criminal histories involving drug use, 1,800 had felony drug convictions, including an employee in Kansas City( though not the employee accused of pushing Karen Hayward.)

In 400 of the cases, the VA wasn’t even aware of the drug conviction because it had not bothered to do a background check.

If it had, it might also have noticed that 1,700 VA employees never bothered to check the box declaring whether they had a felony – which could possibly explain why the VA reported 1,400 thefts of controlled substances in 2021.

“Do you really want people like this caring for vets?,” Bagdoyan asked. “I mean everybody obviously deserves a second chance, but you should be paying at least a little more attention to the background investigation. “

Bagdoyan, who has been a government auditor for more than 30 years, said hiring problems at the VA have been flagged by his office multiple times before, but often little is done by the VA to correct the problems.

Cleaver said his office has trouble getting straight answers from the VA on problems raised by his constituents.

“I think they resent us looking into them,” Cleaver said.

FOX4 Problem Solvers asked the Kansas City VA about who handled its background checks. The VA would only tell us that they were done by a “different agency” but – despite multiple requests – wouldn’t tell us the agency’s name.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

As far as the employee in the video who appeared to push Karen Hayward to the ground, the VA said he’s no longer an employee.

A spokeswoman told Problem Solvers the VA “takes matters such as this seriously.” She then declined to answer any other questions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.