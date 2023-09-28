Cameras bust 2 city workers who found lost debit card at Charlotte QT and bought snacks

When two city workers last week stumbled upon a debit card on the ground at a Charlotte gas station, there was no time to waste.

A woman dropped her bank card outside a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store last Thursday and later reported it as stolen, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials.

Once police began investigating, they discovered two Charlotte Water employees — after arriving at the QT in the utility department’s truck — had picked up the card off the ground, CMPD said in a news statement Thursday.

Surveillance video from the QT shows the two city workers using the woman’s lost card at the same store to buy food and drinks, police say. Cameras at the store also captured the two men picking up the card off the ground, shortly after the woman dropped it.

Both men have been charged with financial transaction card fraud, according to CMPD. The 30- and 41-year-old men are charged with a misdemeanor offense.

Charlotte Water employs nearly 1,000 people and serves as the water utility company for Mecklenburg County.