Cameras catch trespassers, catalytic converters found missing

Aug. 2—A man was arrested for obstructing justice after being caught on a trail camera on private property.

At 12:38 p.m. Friday, the victim was alerted by trail cameras on his property in the 3000 block of 60th Street SW that three individuals were trespassing on his property, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. Deputies arrived at the scene at 1:25 p.m. and found a woman driving a silver car who said she was there to pick up two people. In the back seat of her vehicle was a grinder tool, which can be used to cut catalytic converters from cars, Schueller said.

Shortly thereafter, deputies encountered to men walking along 48th Street Southwest in the vicinity. One man identified himself, however the second did not. He was taken into custody and later identified as Leighton Slagel, 23, of Dundas, Minn.

Slagel was held on an outstand warrant and was also cited for obstruction of justice.

Schueller said when deputies returned to interview the victim they were informed that two of his vehicles were missing their catalytic converters, however those items had not been recovered.