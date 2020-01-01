Cameras found in Starbucks bathroom, CA cops say. Man was parked outside with equipment

A man in California was arrested after police say two cameras were found in front of the toilet in a Starbucks bathroom over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, police in San Jose received a call that someone had found a camera in a drain pipe right in front of the toilet in a Starbucks bathroom, KGO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found another camera attached under the sink in front of the toilet, according to the outlet.

Police say the cameras could have been in the bathroom for up to 24 hours, KPIX reported. Officials are investigating to determine who was filmed and whether it was an isolated incident, according to the outlet.

An investigation led police to a man sitting in his car outside the coffee shop, Mercury News reported. He was identified as Shawn Patrick Evans, 37, of San Jose, police said.

When officers searched Evans’ car, they found “multiple electronic devices and other evidence” that connected him to the cameras along with “methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking drugs,” Mercury News reported.

Evans was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, KNTV reported. There was also a warrant out for his arrest for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 408-277-4102, KGO-TV reported. Those who desire to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 408-947-7867.