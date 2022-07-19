Cameras help police arrest street racing suspect from June incident

No matter where you go in Atlanta, chances are you will see Atlanta Police Department cameras

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Carlos Marte, 19, in connection to a Buckhead street racing incident from June.

Marte got away, but thanks to surveillance cameras in the area, APD was able to identify him as the driver red car that was seen doing doughnuts.

Alana Williamson, who works in Atlanta, says street racing in the city has gotten out of hand.

“It’s incredibly reckless,” she said. “I don’t see the difference between that and going out with a gun or other weapon.”

Since its inception in April of 2021, the state-led crime suppression unit has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on this criminal activity.

As of Monday, the unit had performed more than 29,000 traffic stops and issued nearly 20,000 citations while getting involved in more than 700 pursuits.

Investigators have also seized more than 150 stolen guns and recovered nearly 300 firearms and 400 stolen vehicles.

The latest data also shows that investigators have arrested 50 out-of-state drivers.

They’ve also arrested 27 murder suspects involved in street racing.

Right now, Marte remains jailed in Fulton County, and it’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

Marte is charged with laying drag, operating without headlights and reckless stunt driving.

