Cameras helped police find New Britain shooting suspect, warrant shows

Surveillance cameras helped New Britain police find a 19-year-old suspected of shooting another man in the abdomen in New Britain last year, according to the warrant for his arrest.

The victim survived the Sept. 22 shooting outside the North Street liquor store where he worked. The bullet appeared to have traveled through his lower torso without striking any vital organs, the warrant said.

Jonathan Semidey, 19, of New Britain was arrested March 17 and charged with first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He posted $200,000 bail and is scheduled to return to Superior Court in New Britain May 3.

Semidey is not listed as having a lawyer, and he could not be reached for comment.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, an anonymous, 911 caller reported the shooting about 10 p.m. Sept. 22. The caller said the victim had been shot at 168 North St., a liquor store.

The victim only spoke Spanish, so a bilingual officer went with him in the ambulance to Hartford Hospital, the warrant said. The wounded man said he wasn’t sure who shot him, but he believed it was a group of three young males. They didn’t say anything to him or steal anything from him or from the liquor store, which the victim had been closing for the night, he told the officer.

The officer obtained a sworn statement in which the victim said he went outside to close the store’s gate when he heard a gunshot. He then heard a second shot and felt a “warm sensation around his lower torso,” the warrant said. He said three young males who had been in the store earlier were walking away at the time, but “he didn’t believe that the bullet was meant for him.”

A surveillance video of the shooting and the events leading up to it told a different story, according to the warrant. It showed that two young men talked or argued with victim after they left the store, and that the victim left the store behind them. One of the two — someone wearing a green New York Yankees baseball cap — fired shots in the victim’s direction, and the victim can be seen with a gun in his hand, going back inside the store.

Story continues

Still pictures from the video were distributed to police officers, and one officer, with help from a confidential source, identified the person with the baseball cap as Jonathan Semidey who at the time lived at 140 North St., the warrant said.

Surveillance video from the apartment building showed a person wearing a baseball cap leave from, and return to, the building both before and after the shooting. When he returned, he was holding what appeared to be a handgun, the warrant said.

The video also showed that the person changed his clothes, the warrant said. But when he left his apartment again, “he was still carrying a bottle of Remy Martin liquor that he had purchased at the liquor store.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.