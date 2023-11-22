Cameras, but not livestreaming, banned at Kohberger hearings

Nov. 21—Future Bryan Kohberger hearings will be livestreamed on the Latah County district judge's YouTube channel.

Judge John Judge filed this order Friday in response to concerns about the presence of media cameras in the Moscow courtroom.

Judge granted Kohberger's request to remove media cameras from the courtroom, but will continue to allow the proceedings to be recorded by a court-operated camera system.

"This will help to alleviate the concerns raised by both the defense and the State, but at the same time will ensure the public still has access to see the proceedings for themselves if they cannot attend hearings in-person," Judge wrote in his order.

Kohberger faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary for the Nov. 13, 2022, deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus home in Moscow. A trial date has not been set.

Judge said media cameras continue to zoom in on Kohberger despite the court's order that images should capture the courtroom in its entirety. He criticized the media for filming Kohberger entering and exiting the courtroom, which is a violation of the court's order to film only when the court is on the record.

"It is the intense focus on Kohberger and his every move, along with adverse headlines and news articles, that leads the Court to conclude that continued photograph and video coverage inside the courtroom by the media should no longer be permitted," Judge wrote. "This step should help ensure Kohberger's right to fair trial by an impartial jury and achieve proper administration of justice."

He also pointed to concerns about filming private documents on the attorneys' tables and vulnerable victims and witnesses. Monitoring the media has placed an extra burden on the court's bailiffs, he said.

The order also prohibits audio recordings as well.

Kohberger's next hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The suspect's defense team filed a motion in August to prohibit cameras in the courtroom. A coalition of media outlets, including the Lewiston Tribune and Daily News, filed a motion to intervene. The media argued that cameras allow people who have been affected by these crimes to see the proceedings for themselves.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.