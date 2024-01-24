Cameras, quad gates being planned for Melbourne rail crossings after Brightline crashes

Melbourne officials are promising safety upgrades at railroad crossings in the city following two fatal crashes within one week at a single crossing just south of downtown.Upgraded gates, automated camera-enforced citations and more public education are all on the table going forward as Melbourne City Council Tuesday evening addressed the future of the city's relationship with the high-speed passenger rail now hurtling through the community.

Five deaths in Brevard since Brightline's Orlando-Miami route debuted in September have made the public wary and many are searching for solutions to prevent future deaths.

Two fatal crashes in a single week at the crossing with WH Jackson Street occurred earlier this month. Both appear to have been caused by drivers ignoring the barriers and warning horns and driving into the path of oncoming trains, which travel at speeds of around 80 mph through that area.

Brightline has already begun some efforts toward curbing train incidents, including installing delineators at WH Jackson Street to prevent drivers from skirting the gates and a public education campaign.

Contractors for Brightline were out Monday morning at WH Jackson Street in Melbourne repainting the center line, installing new reflectors and putting delineators in the road to deter people from crossing the tracks with the warning arms down. (Credit: MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY)

It will take approximately a year-and-a-half to two years until quad gates can be installed, while red light cameras would take a matter of weeks, according to city manager Jenni Lamb. Quad gates ― also known as four-quadrant gates ― span all the lanes of traffic in each direction, rather than only the traffic lanes a vehicle would approach the tracks from. These measures act as safeguards against motorists trying to maneuver around the crossings when the gates are down and the train is approaching.

Lamb outlined how around $45 million in combined federal, state and private money from Brightline over the coming years could be put to use for implementing better guards to prevent fatalities along Brightline's entire path. "Every single one of our crossings is on that list to receive some kind of treatment. It may be more delineators, additional signage and fencing. We have not seen the actual list of improvements for our intersections but they tell us every one of our intersections is on there," Lamb said.

"They are looking to begin construction on that by the end of the year."

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey has been vocal about the need to install devices to prevent drivers from circumventing the traditional arms and crossing train tracks even when a locomotive is approaching. "It puts people in danger. I don't think anybody should be going around the gates ever," Alfrey said. "I'm still in awe that we have to educate people not to go around the arms."

"We know they have good intentions of running these operations as safely as possible," Tim Thomas said. "As city council folks, we have to do what we can to mitigate future incidents." "I'm convinced, based on what they've briefed... I really like the safety upgrades they have planned. My big push is I think they should spend more time with a public information campaign."Melbourne's safety upgrades will be eligible for grants of $25 million from the United States Department of Transportation, $10 million from the Florida Department of Transportation and an additional $10 million directly from Brightline.

Further money for safety could become available going forward. Those grants could be joined by the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program, a federal effort tasked with "providing funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects that focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods."

Although both recent fatal incidents involved drivers attempting to beat Brightline trains at high speeds, Melbourne leaders were emphatic that the tragedy of their deaths was not diminished and that safety improvements were vital nonetheless.

"Nobody should die because they made a bad judgment. My sympathy and empathy and everything goes out to those families," said councilman Mark LaRusso. "Let's be proactive now. We've been reactive but now let's be proactive and solve this thing."

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cameras, gates planned for Melbourne rail crossings after Brightline crashes