Cameras show power of Kansas tornado
A Kansas school district has released surveillance video showing damage caused by a tornado last month. (May 6)
Newly released footage shows the impact of an EF-3 tornado that caused injuries and widespread damage near Wichita, Kansas, on April 29.Dramatic video taken by Esteban Martinez chronicles the powerful tornado’s formation and destruction in the Wichita suburb of Andover.More than 1,000 buildings were damaged by the tornado, Andover officials told local media. Preliminary assessments indicated it was an EF-3 tornado. Credit: Esteban Martinez via Storyful
Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan launch MF Libations with Poughkeepsie distillery The Vale Fox.
As the water levels drop to record lows and long-frozen ice starts to melt, relics from history are coming to the surface
President warns of new attacks by Trump-dominated political party after supreme court ruling draft leak on abortion Joe Biden delivered remarks on economic growth, jobs, and deficit reduction at the Roosevelt Room on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Joe Biden has warned of new attacks on civil rights as the supreme court prepares to strike down the right to abortion, telling reporters at the White House that LGBTQ+ children could be the next targets of a Trump-dominated Republican p
Frames of camera footage found by the investigators of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse provide further information of what happened as the structure collapsed.
In its bid to permanently seize control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia is looking to hold what U.S. and Ukrainian officials say is a “sham referendum” on secession.
After a day of political tumult, President Biden on Wednesday took aim at what he called “the MAGA crowd,” a term that references former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator who bilked the country out of billions and ruled for years with an iron fist, and Duterte, daughter of outgoing populist President Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal anti-drug campaign has brought an investigation of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, like to keep things light. The campaign has made deft use of social media, primarily TikTok and YouTube, to push the simple slogan of “unity” — “Uniteam" as they put it — and frame them as beyond politics and disagreements, said Adele Webb, a lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology and author of ”Chasing Freedom: The Philippines’ Long Journey to Democratic Ambivalence.”
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell that in Ukraine, women and girls face threats of "not just murder and rape, but kidnapping" amid the war being waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Trafficking is sadly exploding in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries," she said.
The. news comes after Rihanna announced of the rollout of the first five Savage X Fenty physical stores across the U.S. in January, set to open in five cities throughout 2022.
Eva Mendes sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb on Friday to discuss motherhood, calling parenting in her 40s the "most creative thing" she's ever done.
Svitlana Kizilova - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 20:02 Since the beginning of the war, the proportion of secret decrees issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached a record number not seen since 20 years ago.
Fort Bragg military spouses attempted the Special Forces qualifications course their husbands have gone through this week.
Terry Silver will continue to poison the minds of the Valley’s youth, only this time, he’s expanding his reach. The 10-episode fifth season of Cobra Kai will be released on Friday, Sept. 9, Netflix announced Thursday in conjunction with its Netflix Is A Joke festival. Following the results of the All Valley Tournament, Silver “is […]
A Miami-Dade police officer has been accused of using her badge to falsely repossess a Polaris all-terrain vehicle on behalf of an acquaintance, then taking it to her own home.
Rapper Post Malone joins Gomez as musical guest on May 14 as the late-night sketch comedy show rounds out its 47th season
A former Colorado police officer who injured an elderly woman with dementia during an arrest in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana died this week after posting an alarming message on social media, school authorities said.
Video showed dozens of people running from the area and others taking off in their cars as soon as police arrived to break up a street takeover in Granada Hills.
LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) – The search for a missing inmate in Alabama and the corrections officer accused of helping him escape continues days after he fled the prison. While no one knows where Casey White and Vicky White, no relation, are, Toby Dorr said she knows exactly what that corrections officer is going through. “People were…