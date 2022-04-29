Cameras showed man was shot outside Dollar General in Georgia — but then he vanished

A shooting unfolded outside a Dollar General in Georgia with at least one person shot. However, investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened since the victim has yet to be found.

Surveillance video captured on April 27 outside the store in Villa Rica, about 38 miles west of Atlanta, shows a man in a white shirt appear to shoot another man in a red shirt, according to a post on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The man in the red shirt “double over in pain” and then runs away while the man in the white shirt remains standing, the sheriff’s office says.

A caller told dispatchers that someone on scene had been shot and that another person was standing in the parking lot holding a knife, according to the sheriff’s office. While officers were responding, dispatchers told them the caller said people had left in a dark blue BMW.

The clerks working inside the store told police they heard two gunshots, the sheriff’s office says.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions attempted to find the vehicle but couldn’t. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area using K-9 units and drones, but could not locate the suspect or the victim.

Investigators have also checked area hospitals for the victim but have found no record of him, according to police.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916 or by email at snorth@carrollsheriff.com.

