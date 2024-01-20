Cameron Brown: Common sense

It was first published In January of 1776 and immediately influenced the public discourse in the 13 colonies, helping fan the flames of the nascent American Revolution. Might its very title be the rallying cry for the salvation of the nation today? Could there be a better slogan for this national election year than “common sense”? After all, is not common sense a common denominator? Certainly, no one group of people, yet alone a political party, can lay claim to the exclusive rights to what is “self-evident.” Or is that at the very heart of the contest itself, i.e., is common sense actually something common today and is it manifestly obvious as one would expect?

Congress can no longer rest their posture on “paying us Tuesday for a hamburger today.” And it’s no longer Tuesday but some indeterminate time in the uncertain future in which the can has been kicked down the proverbial road that, sadly, is not paved with gold but debt, excessive and overwhelming debt the end of which is economic collapse.

Should the fairytale “The Emperor’s New Clothes” now be basic poly-sci instruction on par with Machiavelli’s “The Prince”? To be sure, it would serve not as a fanciful modern-day fairy tale but as a nightmare — an instructive warning.

Cameron Brown

Questions abound, but here is what is certain: If the Founders who bequeathed us our Republic could return to us today, they would be floored by what has happened to their exceptional gift in so short a time. For starters, “the rule of power” has replaced “the rule of law” as lawfare rules the day. An unprecedented invasion on our southern border encouraged and abetted by the very government whose constitutional duty it is to protect and defend our nation from foreign invaders — now 8 million strong — has now spread across the country with no vetting and no assurance that the unlawful entries have peaceful intent or have had even the basic inoculations against communicable diseases. They have been given an entry card with benefits beyond those thought of for struggling Americans and our deserving veterans. Even the common language that should unify our nation is challenged. And examples of election interference abound with the sacred and constitutional right to vote being played with like a game that goes to the highest bidder.

So, back to common sense. A few short years ago we had calm but now chaos. The proof is in the pudding of public record. So, the common sense of it all is to seek and support those who love and treasure America and who will support and defend its charter designed by and for the people for whom it was uniquely fashioned.

— Cameron S. Brown is president of the Kalamazoo Abraham Lincoln Institute and a former Michigan State Senator. Follow him at HistoryFrontiers.blog.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Cameron Brown: Common sense