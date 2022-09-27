Cameron County could name sheriff's building after Omar Lucio

Sep. 26—Cameron County Commissioners Court on Tuesday will consider whether to name the Sheriff's Department Administration Building after the late sheriff Omar Lucio, who passed away earlier this year.

Lucio served as Cameron County sheriff in 1997 and several terms after that. He started his law enforcement career at the Harlingen Police Department, where he served as a captain.

He also served as police chief for the city of Mercedes.

Lucio was once again elected as Cameron County sheriff in November 2004 and held the position until November 2020.

The agenda item reads to consider and take possible action to name the Cameron County Sheriff's Administration Building "in honor of former sheriff Omar Lucio and to approve all this necessary to accomplish the purchase, placement and installation of the signage."

The agenda item was submitted by Juan Gonzalez, who serves as legal counsel for the Commissioners Court.

The Carrisalez-Rucker Detention Center at the sheriff's department is named after David Irvine Rucker, Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, and Enrique Carrisalez, Los Fresnos police officer, who were shot and killed in the early 1990s.

The two men were shot and killed by Leonel Herrera on the highway between Brownsville and Los Fresnos, Sept. 29, 1981.