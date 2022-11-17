Cameron County jailer arrested on civil rights violations

Nov. 16—A Cameron County sergeant at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with an inmate and request for sexual favors of an inmate, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Jose Alberto Rivas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his residence and is incarcerated at a Cameron County jail facility, where he awaits arraignment. He has since been terminated from his position, the press release said.

According to press release, Rivas' arrest resulted after authorities received a tip from an inmate prompted an investigation into his behavior at the detention center.

"After an extensive investigation into the inappropriate allegations and conduct of Rivas while in his role as a Jail Staff Sergeant, sufficient evidence was collected to charge Rivas," the press release reads.

Rivas is charged with two counts of violations of civil rights of a person in custody that includes improper sexual activity with an inmate in custody or under his supervision and two counts of official oppression that includes request for sexual favors or physical conduct of a sexual nature of an inmate.

"The Sheriff's Office has a zero tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment. The community can rest assured that we will investigate and pursue charges in all cases of illegal activity to the fullest extent of the law," the press release stated. "The Sheriff's Office is committed to upholding the laws of our state and will take the necessary actions to maintain accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve."