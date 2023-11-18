Cameron County man gets 20 years for sexual abuse of child

Nov. 17—Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A man is facing 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.

Judge Janet Leal sentenced Robert Molina after he plead guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

"The abuse started when the victim was six years old and continued until the outcry was made when she was eight years old," Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz's office stated in a press release. "The family is pleased with the outcome and are thankful they did not have to testify."

Prosecutors worked with investigators, medical experts, victims advocates along with Maggie's and Monica's House on the case, the press release stated.

"All child abuse is heinous," Saenz said. "Thankfully, Molina was identified, arrested and prosecuted before he could escalate his behavior to further traumatize and violate other children."