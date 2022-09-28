Cameron County to name sheriff's administration building after long time former sheriff

Sep. 28—The Cameron County Sheriff's Department Administration Building now has a name.

Commissioners court Tuesday voted to name the building after the former Sheriff Omar Lucio, who passed away earlier this year.

Lucio served as sheriff for Cameron County for several years. He started his law enforcement career in the Harlingen Police Department where he worked up his way to earn the title of captain. He later worked for the City of Mercedes as police chief. He returned to Cameron County where he served a sheriff from November 2004 until November 2020.

Tuesday's vote was unanimous by those attending the meeting, and some of Lucio's family members were also there to express their gratitude to commissioners court for its decision.

Patricia, one of Lucio's daughters, said, "on behalf of the family of Omar Lucio, his wife, Nena, my siblings, Gracie, Edna, Omar Jr., Sarah, and myself, we are extremely proud of our dad and this prestigious honor. We humbly thank you from the bottom of our heart."

Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides said she understood how the Lucio family felt after she too loss her husband, who was a county commissioner at the time he passed away in 2006. Commissioners court named the Pedro "Pete" Benavides Park after the late commissioner who was instrumental in the development of the park located off of Browne Road outside Brownsville.

"He worked very hard to do what he did, and I know that your husband was a very well-liked man, very respected, and an honorable man, and today I am happy to join this rest of this court in honoring and naming the sheriff's department building in his honor," Benavides said.

The motion to name the building after Lucio was made by Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz, whose jurisdiction covers the Harlingen area, where the Lucios live. He said the family was well known and dedicated much of their time taking care of the children at Victor Park in Harlingen, raising money so the young athletes could have baseball uniforms and attend out-of-town games.

Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said Lucio literally gave his life to the county and to his service.

"We know that his job in law enforcement back in Harlingen and then with the county took him away from you guys, and we want to thank you for sharing and allowing him to serve us," Trevino said.

A ceremony of the naming of the building will be held soon.