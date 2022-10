Oct. 4—The Cameron County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible homicide that occurred north of Los Fresnos.

Sheriff Eric Garza on his Facebook Page posted this morning, "a male subject was found deceased with signs of foul play in the outskirts of Los Fresnos. CCSO investigators are on the scene."

Garza is on his way to the crime scene and said he will have more information when he arrives at the location.