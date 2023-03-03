Cameron County teen accused of trying to stab grandmother with fork

Mar. 3—Cameron County sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old girl after she allegedly tried to stab her grandmother with a fork.

Kadence Renee Vega was apparently having an argument with her mother over her skipping school and her mother wanting to take away her cellphone, when Vega pulled out the fork and swung it at her mother and her grandmother, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Vega is charged with deadly conduct/family violence. She was arrested and booked into a Cameron County jail facility where she was later released.

According to the affidavit, the incident happened Wednesday in the 2300 block of Avenida Rancho Viejo.

Vega's mother told the responding sheriff's deputy that she and her daughter were having a "verbal altercation" and that Vega walked into the kitchen area and "grabbed a silver pointed fork," the affidavit stated.

"While in the kitchen area, Kadence swung and attempted to strike" the grandmother "with the fork using her right hand," the affidavit read.

Vega's mother was able pull the grandmother out of the way of being stabbed with the fork.

Featured Local Savings

Featured Local Savings