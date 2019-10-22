Cameron Douglas opens up about drug addiction and prison time originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Cameron Douglas' longtime struggle with addiction brought the son of a Hollywood icon, Michael Douglas, to his knees after a downward spiral landed him in federal prison for seven years -- including two in solitary confinement.

The father and son sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer to discuss the details of Cameron Douglas' new memoir, "Long Way Home," the profound impact his destructive drug use had on their family and the moment Michael Douglas almost gave up hope. Now, they hope this story will serve as a cautionary tale.

Watch the full primetime one-hour special "The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home" on ABC at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday Oct. 22.

Cameron Douglas (right) is seen here with his father Michael Douglas (left) in this family photo.

Cameron Douglas, now 40, details in his book the progression of his drug use. He started smoking marijuana at 13, snorted cocaine at 15, sampled crystal meth at 17, eventually becoming addicted to liquid cocaine and heroin.

When Sawyer asked him candidly how close he was to dying, he answered, "Probably pretty close."

Cameron Douglas wrote that he was "playing a game of chicken" with his life.

On July 28, 2009, Cameron Douglas was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration in a sting operation and later pleaded guilty to heroin possession and conspiracy to distribute drugs. He served seven years and was released in 2016.

He agreed with Sawyer that its "a kind of miracle" he is OK today.

"I like the sound of that word," he said with a smile. "It sounds good. We'll see if I can turn it into that. I think that remains to be seen."

His Oscar-winning father, who was 34 when Cameron was born, was part of a dynasty of iconic men. Michael Douglas' father, Kirk, first carved a name for their family in Hollywood with a signature kind of tough glamour.

"I wanted to impress him. I wanted him to be my friend. I revered him," Cameron Douglas wrote in his book about his relationship with his father.

Sitting beside his now-adult son, Michael Douglas looked at a baby photo of his firstborn and said, "It's a cute tushie."

"Same tush," Michael joked.

"Even better," Cameron replied with a smile.

But that curious and lovely boy, as his dad put it, changed so much as a teenager and got caught up in a rough crowd.

"You rack your brain and you take it personally in the beginning, you start blaming yourself," the father said. "Then you look at your genetic makeup. I should've changed my priorities. My career was first. My career came before my family."

"My marriage was not great," Michael Douglas added. "So you do hide yourself in your work -- I should've focused more on my family, but that's hard to say when you're in the midst of a career, when you are in your own mind, stepping out of your father's shadow, trying to create a life for your own."

Cameron Douglas, Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas attend the ceremony honoring Michael Douglas with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 06, 2018, in Hollywood.

In a family rescue mission, both Kirk and Michael Douglas invited Cameron to co-star in the movie "It Runs in the Family" with them -- as long as he went to rehab first. It was Cameron's first featured role.

"You knew you were good in it?" Sawyer asked Cameron Douglas.

"Yes, yeah," he confirmed laughing.

In his book, Cameron Douglas wrote that sometimes there's just a crack deep inside a person that they try to fill with drugs, and then the drugs take over as they recede from the safety of any shore.