Cameron man with possessing child pornography

Nov. 2—LILLINGTON — A Cameron man was arrested Monday after authorities discovered child pornography on electronic devices in his home, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office

Christopher James Cox, 45, of the 1000 block of Pine Oak Lane, about three miles from N.C. 24, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Cox was arrested after a search warrant was executed by members of the N.C. International Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes State Bureau of Investigation agents and Sheriff's Office investigators, a Sheriff's Office news release said.

A laptop computer and cell phone containing the images were discovered during the search, the release said.

Bail for Cox was set at $50,000.