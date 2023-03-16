Cameron Park shooting leaves one dead; investigation continues

Mar. 16—Cameron County sheriff's officers continue to investigate a shooting in Cameron Park in Brownsville that left one person dead.

The shooting happened sometime Tuesday night, where Cameron County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired and a vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook posting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man believed to be in 20s dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

"It appears that an altercation occurred in the vehicle with an unidentified passenger," the posting said.

Authorities said they are following various leads and interviewing witnesses.