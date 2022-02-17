Cameron teen shot while riding in car dies from injury

Feb. 17—LILLINGTON — A Cameron teen who was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting has died, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Isaiah Keion Chestnutt, 17, succumbed to his injuries at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, Capt. Joseph Webb said.

No charges have been filed in his death, Webb said.

Chestnutt's brother, Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 18, of the 500 block of Heritage Way, Cameron, and two juveniles, who are not being identified because of their ages, are accused of shooting into a residence in the 18000 block of N.C. 27 near Johnsonville School Road, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Five people were inside the home, but no injuries were reported.

The two juveniles have been charged in the drive-by shooting incident, but because of their ages, Webb would not disclose what the offenses were. They have been taken to a juvenile detention facility, he said.

About seven minutes after the drive-by shooting, authorities received a call about a burning car on N.C. 87 near Graham Road, about four miles from the home that was struck by bullets.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered a 2006 Nissan Altima on fire and Isaiah Chestnutt, who was pulled from the burning car, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators say he was shot by one of the vehicle occupants, but one had been charged as of Wednesday.

The Altima was identified as the car used in the drive-by shooting, according to investigators, and had been reported stolen Monday afternoon from a parking lot in the 700 block of Charlotte Avenue in Sanford.

Jaquon Chestnutt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. All offenses are related to the drive-by shooting, Webb said.