Cameroon nightclub fire: Liv's Night Club in Yaoundé hit by deadly blaze

·1 min read
Police stand guard at the entrance of the Livs nightclub where a deadly fire occurred in the Bastos district of Yaounde, on January 23, 2022
Police have sealed off the nightclub following the fire

At least 16 people have been killed in a fire at a nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé, the government has said.

The blaze was "accidental" and caused by fireworks being used in the club, it added.

At least eight others were seriously injured in the fire in the early hours of Sunday at Liv's Night Club.

The fire engulfed the main room of the venue in the capital's upmarket Bastos district.

"The tragedy, which was caused by explosions from the fireworks often used in these places, first consumed the building's ceiling, resulting in two very loud explosions, causing panic and a stampede," the government's communications ministry said in a statement, AFP news agency reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan deputy leader meets Ethiopia defence minister on rare visit

    Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defence minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, that comes amid border tensions, officials said.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 66%: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

    If you think the stock market has made investors richer over the past couple of years, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency arena. The aggregate value of digital currencies nearly tripled to $2.2 trillion last year, and was up more than 14-fold between the March 2020 bottom and the end of 2021.

  • Burkina Faso military bases hit by heavy gunfire

    The government denies reports of a coup attempt or that the president had been detained.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings after a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine hit a motorbike.

  • Tonga: Survivor tells of sea escape from tsunami-struck island

    Lisala Folau says he swam for more than a day, clinging to a log at sea, to survive the tsunami.

  • Southern Japan earthquake injures 13, no tsunami warning

    TOKYO (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted southwestern Japan early on Saturday morning, injuring 13 people, the authorities and local media said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake struck with an epicentre 45 km (30 miles) deep at 1:08 a.m. (1608 GMT on Friday) off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The quake caused shaking in Oita and Miyazaki prefectures that measured 5+ on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which has a maximum of 7, the agency said.

  • The village flattened by a truck explosion

    This is the scale of devastation in Apiate - a rural community in Ghana flattened when a truck carrying explosives detonated.Police say at least 13 people were killed and around 180 injured.Hundreds of buildings reduced to piles of wood, rubble and twisted metal - and a yawning crater marking the epicenter of the blast.Daniel Adu-Gyamfi, a student from a nearby mining college, says he rushed to the scene when the explosion happened on Thursday (January 19)."... and you could see human remains all over the place. The epicentre of the damage still remains a huge crater over there with no traces of the vehicle over there. The damage is beyond comparison."It is not entirely clear what caused the explosion.Police say a motorcycle crashed into the truck and caught fire; a government statement said a roadside power transformer could have been involved.The truck was owned by Spanish company Maxam, which was transporting explosives to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, according to police.Maxam has not responded to requests for comment. Kinross said it planned to provide support to the response efforts and relief items to those affected.The ministry of lands and natural resources said Maxam had been suspended from manufacturing, transporting and supplying explosives for mining operations pending the outcome of investigations.Though police also said the transportation of explosives had followed proper procedure and that the truck had a police escort.The death toll also could have been much worse.Police spokesperson Kwesi Ofori said there was a pause between the collision and the explosion giving the driver time to tell the community they were in danger.Teachers in a nearby school were among the first informed, meaning they had time to evacuate their children.

  • Huge, deadly explosion caused by tragic road crash in Ghana

    A truck carrying explosives intended for mining collided with a motorcycle, setting off a blast that left a massive crater, and more than a dozen people dead.

  • Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

    Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption

  • International aid reaches Tonga with clean water, supplies

    The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru.

  • Kamala Harris announces $600M in wildfire money during Southern California visit

    Vice President Kamala Harris joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Sen. Alex Padilla for a helicopter tour in Southern California mountains to highlight new funding for federal wildfire programs.

  • Massive explosion in Ghana mining region leaves dozens dead or injured

    More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured by a massive explosion that rocked southwestern Ghana on Thursday, authorities said. The truck caught fire from the collision and exploded about 15 minutes later, as residents were gathered around the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service. At least 179 people were affected by the "huge" explosion, including at least 13 who died and 45 who were referred to specialist hospitals, the police spokesperson said while cautioning that the numbers could change.

  • Tornado Damage in Trumann, Arkansas, Surveyed From the Air

    More than a month after deadly tornadoes left a trail of devastation in Trumann, Arkansas, properties remained severely damaged, footage released by DVIDS on January 20 shows.FEMA opened a disaster center in Trumann on Thursday, and is set to open two more in the state.Aerial footage surveyed the large-scale property damage that occurred as a result of severe weather and tornadoes on December 10.More than 70 homes were destroyed, “as the city lost its main fire station and suffered damage to its infrastructure”, according to WREG. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes

    Central California nursing homes have come a long way since March of 2020. Fast forward more than a year, things look a bit different at Tulare County nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.