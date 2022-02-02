Camfil Clean Air Experts Break Down Air Pollution Effects on Every Part of the Human Body

Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Air pollution is a global public health risk, with major organizations including the EPA, CDC, and WHO working towards mitigating the harmful effects of air pollution. Concerns about air pollution-related deaths were raised at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), but the dangers of air pollution are pertinent even with the United States. Approximately 40% of Americans live in areas with levels of pollution that exceed the WHO guidelines.





While most people are aware of the effects of air pollution on human lungs, you may not be aware of how air pollution affects other parts of your body, including your brain, heart, kidneys, and liver.

In a new web resource, air filtration experts from Camfil explain the effects of various airborne pollutants on the vital organs. Camfil is a global leader in research, engineering, and manufacturing in the air filtration industry, and they are committed to the principle that breathing clean air is a human right.

"The exact effects of exposure to air pollution depend on the composition of the pollution itself, as well as the duration and intensity of the exposure. For example, long-term exposure to polluted air from living in a city will have different effects on different parts of the human body than short-term exposure to intense smog, wildfire smoke, or other abnormally high concentrations of pollution in one area," says Mark Davidson, a Camfil air filtration expert.

The resource explains the effects of air pollution on different parts of the body, including:

Effects of air pollution on the lungs and respiratory system

Effects of air pollution on the heart and cardiovascular system

Effects of air pollution on the brain and nervous system

Effects of air pollution on the kidneys and urinary system

Effects of air pollution on the liver and digestive system

Read Camfil's full resource on the health effects of air pollution here.



