Cami Richardson is not running to be the 1st trans elected official in Utah. But if she wins, she will be

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Becoming the first openly transgender elected official in Utah isn’t the reason Cami Richardson is running for a seat on Summit County Council.

Richardson, 70, has lived in the Kamas area for two decades and believes she would bring a wealth of experience to the county government given her professional life as a chief financial officer and more recent work as an LBGTQ+ advocate.

Utah is no longer majority Mormon, new research says

“I didn’t realize at first that I might be one of the first transgender elected officials in Utah,” she told ABC4. “But it certainly isn’t why I’m running, and I hope it doesn’t become a big issue. I’d like to believe people will vote for me because of who I am, what I can bring to the table and what I can do for the county.”

(Courtesy of Cami Richardson)

Yet if Richardson makes it through a possible primary and the general election, she would become the state’s only transgender person to be voted into office.

Richardson is running as a Democrat, hoping to take the Summit County Council seat that will be left open Malena Stevens, who is not running for re-election.

There will be two other Summit County Council seats on the ballot in the 2024 election. The filing window for candidates to formally launch their bids starts from Tuesday and runs through Jan. 8.

Richardson said her platform will include initiatives surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion and ways to address issues concerning senior housing.

(Courtesy of Cami Richardson)

Originally from New York, Richardson worked as a firefighter before getting into the ski industry. She was the former chief financial officer for the American Ski Company, which brought her to Utah.

Since moving to the Beehive State, Richardson has been involved in various business ventures and activism. She co-founded the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force. She came out as transgender in 2016, the Park Record reports.

Richardson told ABC4 that while her neighbors in eastern Summit County might be more politically conservative than her, she believes that she understands the issues facing the Wasatch Back after having lived there for 20 years.

“I like to think I can represent them as well as anybody else,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.