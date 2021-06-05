Camila Cabello's bikini pics praised by fans for showing 'what normal bodies look like'

Camila Cabello is being praised by fans for her "natural" and "real" bikini look.

New photos released Thursday by the Daily Mail show the 24-year-old "Senorita" singer hitting a Miami beach with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. She's wearing a blue tie-dye bikini as she walks in the sand and takes a dip in the ocean with Mendes.

Cabello appeared makeup-free and her natural curly brown hair touched her shoulders. Fans couldn't get enough of the star's look and applauded her for exuding confidence as she showed off her curves.

"I will always admire Camila Cabello for being true and confident with her body. She’s screaming [expletive] ‘body standards’ and I’m here for it. Yes, go be that model for the younger ones, girl!" one fan tweeted.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO’S HOME BROKEN INTO: REPORT

"camila cabello has a beautiful body and no one can tell us otherwise," wrote another.

"Anyway Camila Cabello's body is amazing and she's SO hot," another tweet reads.

Several commended Cabello for diminishing body standards women face.

CAMILA CABELLO SAYS BEING IN LOVE WITH BOYFRIEND SHAWN MENDES IS 'EMOTIONALLY EXHAUSTING'

"Now that’s makes me feel empowered as a woman! Beauty is natural, healthy, acceptance," a fan wrote.

"This is what normal bodies look like," another tweeted. "I'm sick and tired of y'all body-shaming every woman who doesn't have a flat stomach! Her body is beautiful and so is she."

" @Camila_Cabello thank you for being you, honest, sweet, patient, and exposing your body in a natural way, without tweaking or photoshop. thank you for representing many people who were previously afraid to expose their bodies in public places, you broke that paradigm. i love you!" one Twitter user commended the star.

Another tweet reads: "Camila Cabello is perfect. Camila Cabello has a perfect body. Camila Cabello is a happy woman who deserves to have a good day at the beach in peace like everyone. That's it, that's the tweet."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cabello herself was grateful for the support and took to her Instagram story on Friday, writing, "thank u for the love yesterday and today, i love ya'll."

In 2019, the singer spoke out against body shaming on Instagram.

"I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me,’ " she wrote (via People).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!" she continued at the time. "But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles."