Camila Cabello is the latest star to weigh in on how she's coping with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. For her, it's all about mind over matter.

On Instagram, Cabelo posted a photo of herself sitting cross-legged with her eyes closed, and revealed in a lengthy essay that meditation is her prescription for dealing with any anxiety you may be feeling due to the current situation.

"Meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be OK, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. It was meditation ... practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and -- more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress -- it’s making me a better human," she wrote.

She added that meditation helps her to "feel more connected to ... living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth." She suggested that others give it a try, especially as novel coronavirus fears grip the world. She also asked her followers to practice social distancing.

"In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others' risk," she wrote. "We have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution."

For those needing a mantra, Cabello suggested: "May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well."

"Repeat until you really feel it in your heart," she added.

Camila Cabello shares how she's dealt with 'severe anxiety' over coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com