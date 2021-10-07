Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Revealed How Therapy Has Helped Them Overcome "Very, Very Challenging" Negativity About Their Relationship

Camila Cabello was unveiled as the latest cover star for Glamour on Wednesday, and opened up about her "3D human relationship" with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old revealed the pair go to therapy separately, and that this decision has helped them not only as individuals but as a couple.

"When stuff that's negative is out there, it's going to get to you," she said. "So yeah, that's very, very challenging. I feel like it's another thing therapy has been really helpful for."

"For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other," Camila continued. "I think that's why we can trust each other so much, because it's a very 3D human relationship."

Shawn chimed in with his perspective, adding that both he and Camila "give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding" which helps them to work through struggles.

Back in August, Shawn revealed that, although the pair "get in the worst little arguments," they're comfortable enough to call each other out.

And in an Instagram caption posted in November last year, Camila also opened up about how the couple's relationship made her confront her "fears, anxieties, [and] insecurities."

You can read Camila's full interview with Glamour here

