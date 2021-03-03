Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better

  • A police officer stands guard outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Police officers stand outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Police officers walk in the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Police stand guard outside St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated in London, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Police horses walk through an archway entrance to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital yesterday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
1 / 5

Britain Prince Philip

A police officer stands guard outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is “slightly improving,” but he “hurts at moments.”

“We keep our fingers crossed,” said the duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The comments were reported by broadcasters covering the visit.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was “comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’”

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip Transferred to Top Hospital for More Treatment, Tests for 'Heart Condition,' Palace Says

    The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, entered the hospital almost two weeks ago after "feeling unwell"

  • Prince Philip's health 'slightly improving' after 15 days in hospital, Duchess of Cornwall reveals

    Camilla said they all have their fingers crossed for him.

  • UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

    Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred on Monday from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related. His 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment, although Buckingham Palace has said he is comfortable and responding to treatment.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand

    Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of new store brands to lure younger customers in a bid to energize sales at the home retail chain. The new brands were announced Wednesday by CEO Mark Tritton, who was hired in late 2019 from Target where he did much the same thing as chief merchandising officer. The more than 30 new brands introduced under Tritton were key in Target's revitalization.

  • Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

    Alphabet Inc's Google will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser next year, it said in a blog post on Wednesday, in a move that will reshape how online advertising works. Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades has enabled online ads, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States. Privacy activists for years have criticized tech companies including Google for using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites they don't own, enabling them to develop profiles on users' interests to serve personalized ads.

  • Should Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview air while Prince Philip is in hospital?

    Prince Philip is expected to stay in hospital until at least the end of the week.

  • Spanish king's sisters spark outcry by getting early vaccine in Abu Dhabi

    The sisters of Spain's King Felipe were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Abu Dhabi last month while visiting their father, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, sparking outrage at home where most Spaniards are still awaiting shots. Elena de Borbon and her sister Cristina visited former king Juan Carlos who has been living in the United Arab Emirates since leaving Spain in August amid a cloud of scandal.

  • Why Middleby Stock Is Cooking With Gas Today

    The food service and kitchen equipment leader posted analyst-stumping results in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • As U.S. interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids

    Britain's Prince Harry and American wife Meghan decided long ago they would not play the traditional royal media "game", and on Sunday they depart from the norms of engagement again with an in-depth interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Smarting from sometimes critical tabloid headlines and press intrusion in Britain, they have already announced they will step down from official duties, move to California with young son Archie and cut off contact with Britain's biggest tabloids. Last month, Meghan successfully sued the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

  • Seychelles bids to reach COVID 'herd immunity' by mid-March

    The Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles had one of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and this month it aims to again break ground by reaching so-called “herd immunity." The country depends heavily on tourism, and when COVID-19 vaccinations in Seychelles began in January, some workers in the tourism industry were among the first to receive them, along with health workers and the president himself. Its vaccination drive started in January with 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, a close trading partner, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

  • India woos Tesla with offer of lower costs

    India says it will offer incentives to ensure Tesla's cost of production in the country would be less than in China.The country's transport minister told Reuters it would be in return for Tesla making its vehicles there. His pitch comes weeks after Elon Musk's pioneering car firm registered a company in India.Sources familiar with the matter have said Tesla plans to start by importing and selling its Model 3 electric sedan.But Nitin Gadkari told Reuters that Tesla should "make the entire product in the country by hiring local vendors".Adding that India would then give higher concessions, although he didn't give any details on what they would be.He did however say that India would make the production costs for Tesla lower than in China.India wants to boost local manufacturing of EVs, batteries and other components to cut costly imports and curb pollution in its major cities.But India faces a big challenge to win a production commitment from Tesla.The country's fledgling EV market is still a long way behind China, where Tesla already makes cars.Just 5,000 electric vehicles were sold in India last year, versus over 1 million new energy cars in China. The automaker did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about its plans for India.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Announces Her Surprise 6th Baby's Name & It Does Not Break With Tradition

    There’s a new Baldwin girl! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin surprised fans on Monday when they announced the arrival of their new daughter. And we mean surprised, the couple shared the news through a post on Instagram, which comes just five months after they welcomed their son Eduardo to the family. At the time, we suspected […]

  • Meghan Markle Chose Her Dress for the Oprah Interview Because of Its Symbolism

    Her elegant and formal black silk dress by Armani features an embroidered lotus flower on the right-hand side.

  • Mail on Sunday to appeal Meghan decision, claiming judge failed to heed Boris Johnson love child privacy ruling

    The Mail on Sunday will seek permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy ruling, after arguing that a High Court judge failed to heed a precedent set in a case involving Boris Johnson’s love child. The newspaper accused Lord Justice Warby of prioritising the Duchess’s right to privacy over the right to freedom of expression and argued that evidence from four senior Buckingham Palace aides could only be fully examined at a full trial. The Duchess, meanwhile, sought £1.5m in costs and a front page statement about her legal victory in The Mail On Sunday “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”. She also wants the newspaper to hand over any copies of the handwritten letter she wrote to her father and is seeking a proportion of the company’s profits as damages. Meghan, 39, sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of five articles that reproduced extracts of a handwritten letter sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, 76. She was last month granted a summary judgment, a legal step that saw the privacy claim and the bulk of the copyright claim resolved in her favour without trial, prompting her to claim a victory over "moral exploitation".

  • How can I watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview in the UK?

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry will be two hours long.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are new parents, months after welcoming another 'Baldwinito'

    Wellness personality Hilaria Baldwin shared Monday that she and husband Alec Baldwin have a new baby, not long after their last child was born in September.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Shares Name of Her Baby Girl After Announcing Arrival of Sixth Child

    Hilaria Baldwin shared the news of her daughter's arrival on March 1

  • House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

    House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

  • Kid 90

    As a teenager in the '90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the '90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how "sometimes we need to look back to fi

  • Welcoming Children Into My Polyamorous Family Was a Huge Decision, But It Brought Us a World of Love

    When we decided to get pregnant as not just two gay men, but three gay men, living in a polyamorous triad (me and my partners, Alan and Jeremy), everything became exponentially more complicated. We worried the most about whether our children could suffer any ill consequences of our decision to parent. We needed to go […]