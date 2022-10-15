Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome

(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love.

Love and her brother, Joshuah Love, were gunned down in Tacoma by gang members. Prosecutors say the gunmen mistook the siblings for members of a rival group.

In October 2021, Mederos pleaded guilty to murder. He admitted he acted as an accomplice.

Joshuah Love was in the courtroom for the sentencing Friday. He was unhappy with the outcome, arguing three decades behind bars is in not long enough for Mederos.

“He literally got away with murder,” said Love. “Whatever amount of time he’ll get, when it’s done and over with, it’s done and over with for him, but for me I live with this everyday.”

