Camille Vasquez is representing Johnny Depp in upcoming trial for film location manager who claims Depp assaulted him, court documents show

Actor Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez look on during Depp's defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 19, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Camille Vasquez will represent Johnny Depp in an upcoming Los Angeles trial.

The case was brought by a film location manager who claims Depp assaulted him on set.

He alleged Depp hit him twice in the ribs, yelled at him, and eventually fired him.

Johnny Depp will reunite with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, next month for an upcoming trial, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Vasquez is named as one of Depp's attorneys in a case brought against him by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, the location manager for Depp's 2018 movie "City of Lies."

Brooks alleged in a civil complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that Depp hit him twice in the ribs and then yelled, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!" while on the set of the film in LA.

Brooks is suing for undisclosed damages related to 10 counts including assault, emotional distress, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

In the complaint, Brooks claimed that on April 13, 2017, when he informed Depp about filming restrictions for the movie's set, Depp became irate and verbally and physically abused him.

Brooks alleged that Depp's breath "reeked of alcohol," and that Depp's bodyguards had to physically restrain the actor after he attacked Brooks. Brooks also claimed he was fired for refusing to stay silent about the incident.

Miriam Segal, who is also named as a defendant, was a producer for City of Lies.

"On the Monday following the incident, April 16, 2017, plaintiff returned to the production office to work on wrapping out the show," Brooks' lawyers wrote. "Upon arrival, plaintiff was informed that Segal wanted him to write and sign a declaration stating that he would not sue the production. When plaintiff declined to write such a statement, his services were terminated immediately."

Vasquez represented Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, in which the jury found both Depp and Heard liable but awarded Depp more in damages.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, finding that Heard had defamed him for describing herself as a victim of domestic violence in an op-ed that she published in the Washington Post in 2018 that did not directly name Depp. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages due to Depp's attorney's claim that her allegations of sexual assault were a "hoax."

During the trial, Vasquez became somewhat of a celebrity in her own right, with fans of Depp also throwing their support behind her on social media and outside the courthouse. Vasquez's law firm later promoted her to partner.

She has denied being in a romantic relationship with Depp, and has called dating rumors "sexist."

Read the original article on Insider