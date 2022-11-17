Camino Capitan shooting victim dies; police say it's homicide

Nov. 16—A man who was shot in south-central Santa Fe on Monday night has died.

Armando Torres Marquez, 32, died around 2 p.m. Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition from Monday's shooting, police said. Santa Fe police found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound near Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road.

His body was found on the roadway of the 2300 block of Camino Capitan.

Police announced Marquez's death Wednesday, adding the death was being considered a homicide. The news release did not provide any additional details regarding the circumstances which led to his death.

Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Marquez's death is the sixth homicide the agency has investigated in 2022; a seventh homicide in city limits — the March death of Officer Robert Duran in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 — was investigated by New Mexico State Police.

Marquez now joins 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling as the only two victims whose cases have yet to elicit arrests. However, Ortiz said there are persons of interest in both suspected homicides.

"It's still a very new investigation, rapidly evolving," Ortiz said when asked about a suspect in Monday's shooting. "Each and every minute, we're building this case little by little. And hopefully by the end of it, [it] will result in the arrest of the suspect."

Trilling was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 26, having suffered from blunt force trauma. Ortiz said police had strong leads in Trilling's death a few days after his body was discovered.

He said Wednesday that detectives are waiting for evidence found over the course of that investigation to return from the state Department of Public Safety's forensic laboratory.

"Once we get that evidence back, and we're able to review it, then we can make a determination at that point if we have the probable cause to charge the person that we think [did it]," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said police have theories as to why Marquez was on Camino Capitan Monday night and detectives are investigating.