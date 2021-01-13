‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Guy Arrested Over Capitol Riot

ITV/Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Federal authorities have tracked down and arrested another handful of Capitol rioters, including a man who wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” on it as he entered the Capitol building last week.

The man, whom CNN first identified as Robert Keith Packer, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Newport News, Virginia. CNN and CBS News first reported the arrest.

Photos from the riot show Packer, 56, inside the Capitol wearing the sweatshirt that makes reference to the Nazi concentration camp in Poland where over 1 million people were killed during World War II. The bottom of the sweatshirt said “Work brings freedom,” which is a translation of the phrase that was on the concentration camp’s gates.

Packer has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance in Norfolk on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old West Texas florist and one-time mayoral candidate, Jenny Cudd, was also arrested on Wednesday. She allegedly bragged online that “we” scaled a wall and charged down the doors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“We had to scale a wall to get there and we just pushed and pushed and pushed, and yelled, ‘Go’ and yelled, ‘Charge’, and we just pushed and pushed and pushed and we got in. There was a door that was open, we went through the door and we were inside,” Cudd said during a Facebook Live.

In an interview with NewsWEst 9, Cudd claimed she used “we” in a general term. “I did not break any laws, I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property,” she said.

A protester who gave a vivid account of seeing Air Force vet Ashli Babbitt be fatally shot while trying to break into the Speaker’s Lobby was also arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges.

Thomas Baranyi, a 28-year-old former Peace Corps member, admitted to TV station WKRG that he had stormed the building and showed a reporter his bloodied, right hand.

“We had stormed into the chambers inside and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows,” Baranyi said. “A number of police and secret service were saying, ‘Get back, get down, get out of the way.’ She didn’t heed the call, and as we kind of raced up to grab people, pull them back, they shot her in the neck.” Baranyi is being held on a $100,00 bond.

A NJ man, Thomas Baranyi, who stood next to Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt when she was shot and killed during the Capitol riot, has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct pic.twitter.com/CIyfsghOWL — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 13, 2021

Andrew Williams, a firefighter and paramedic for the Sanford Fire Department in Florida, was also arrested after being photographed inside the building. The FBI Norfolk Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested another man, Douglas Allen Sweet, on federal charges Wednesday.

Dozens of rioters have been rounded up in the days since they stormed the Capitol, including Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist from Arkansas who posed for gleeful photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; Adam Johnson, a Florida stay-at-home dad who was photographed grinning while absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern; and Jake Angeli, the shirt-less, horn-wearing Arizona resident known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

On Tuesday, a prominent Brooklyn judge’s son was arrested for stealing government property after he was pictured in the Capitol a police bulletproof vest over fur pelts, and carrying a plastic riot shield with Capitol Police insignia.

A 34-year-old Idaho man was also arrested after being snapped hanging off the balcony of the U.S. Senate, and an Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man was arrested for entering a restricted building and unlawful activity in the Capitol building.

Babbitt was among four pro-Trump protesters who died last Wednesday. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was also killed after allegedly being struck with a fire extinguisher by rioters.

U.S. Attorney for D.C., Michael Sherwin, said during a Tuesday press conference that charges have been filed in 70 cases related to the riots, and investigators have opened up more than 170 subject files. He added that, at the end of the investigation, he expects to file charges in hundreds of criminal cases.

“The scope and scale of this investigation are really unprecedented,” he said.

Watch @robertmooreitv's report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

The top prosecutor added that his office is pursuing a “mind-blowing” spectrum of charges, from trespassing to theft of potential national defense information to felony murder. He said they’re also looking into “significant felony cases, including sedition and conspiracy

