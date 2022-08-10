Camp counselor punishes 8-year-old by shooting arrows toward him, Minnesota cops say

A 19-year-old camp counselor has been charged after officers say she shot several arrows toward an 8-year-old boy at a Minnesota day camp.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, July 20, at a camp in Minnetrista, a suburb of Minneapolis. The name of the camp was not publicly released.

A charge was filed on Tuesday, Aug. 9, against the camp counselor, identified as McKenzie Kim Stolt. An attorney for Stolt was not provided.

Stolt said in a letter sent home with the 8-year-old that the boy “had trouble listening and following directions” during the day, according to a criminal complaint. When the boy continued to not follow camp rules, Stolt told him to stand in front of an archery target about 15-20 feet away, police said.

A witness said Stolt picked up a bow and arrow, then began shooting at the boy. The first arrow went through the boy’s legs and hit the target, and the next one landed on the ground in front of the victim and other children who had gathered near him, police said, citing a witness report.

“After the second arrow, several more children went out on onto the range,” according to police. “(Stolt) then shot two or three more arrows (at the) victim and the other children, who were dancing around when this was occurring.”

The final arrow struck the boy in the arm, and he ran off crying, the criminal complaint states. Police said he had a minor injury caused by the arrow.

Stolt said she was intentionally missing the victim and did not mean to strike him with the arrow. She was using arrows that have pointed tips — ones often “used for target practice and hunting small game,” police said.

“(The boy) could have moved but chose not to, and therefore got hurt because of it,” the counselor wrote in her letter that went home with the boy, according to police.

Stolt was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering a child in situation that could cause harm or death, court records show.

Stolt is due in court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

