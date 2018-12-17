Camp Fire Cleanup Workers Fired After Posting Disgraceful Photos

Three contractors working to clear the devastation left in the wake of the deadly Camp fire have been fired after posting a series of insensitive photos from the disaster area.

At least 86 people perished in the massive blaze that tore through more than 153,000 acres and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.

Bigge Crane and Rigging apologized to the residents of Paradise and Butte County, describing the Facebook posts as “an egregious insult during an already devastating time.”

“We have identified three participants in this abhorrent event and their employment has been terminated,” the company wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Saturday. “Bigge expects its employees and contractors to work with the utmost integrity and professionalism.”

One of the photos in question included a deceased cat with a beer bottle placed in its mouth.

“Dude... I was just chilling with my homies, having a couple of cold ones, and BAM... damn fire breaks out,” the caption read.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Town of Paradise referred to the behavior as “unacceptable and reprehensible.”

“The Paradise Police Department is looking into criminal charges,” the statement read.

The Paradise Police Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.