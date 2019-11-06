The Camp Fire's 85th victim: Nearly a year later, authorities still have no explanation

CONCOW, Calf. – The day after the Camp Fire ravaged the town of Concow, California — a small mountain hamlet directly east of the town of Paradise — a team of urban search and rescue personnel, coroner’s investigators and firefighters sifted through the charred husk of what was once a home along Schwyhart Lane.

Elsewhere, the fire was still raging. It would continue for another 16 days, but it had already taken the bulk of its toll on the ridge-top communities above Chico.

The team was in Concow on Nov. 9 on a morbid mission: to find the remains of those lost in the fire so they could be returned to their loved ones — a task carried out by dozens of teams like this all over the burned area.

At the Schwyhart Lane house, the team was looking for someone specific: a 72-year-old wife and mother named Ellen Walker who was feared to have not been able to escape.

They found her that day. Like most who fell victim to the intense heat of the Camp Fire, her body had been reduced to fragments of bone.

But what that team did not know, as they meticulously collected the remains for transport to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, was that she was not the only person to die in that home.

Mixed with Ellen’s bones were the remains of another person, whose identity remains a mystery to this day.

Out of the 85 people who died in the Camp Fire, this person is the only one who has not yet been identified.

“I’ll tell you that this has been a very perplexing case,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, whose team is heading the investigation into the final missing person. “We don’t have a lot of details, which has made it particularly difficult to determine this individual’s identity.”

There is no matching missing person’s report, no known grieving family, no DNA to compare to and no logical explanation for why the bones were found where they were.

A year after the fire, this person's identity still escapes the experts who were able to confirm 84 of the fire’s 85 victims.

The mailbox and address sign are the only things left standing of the home that once belonged to Ellen and Lon Walker in Concow, California after it was burned by the Camp Fire in 2018. Ellen, along with a still unidentified person, were two of 85 people who were killed in the fire.

Unidentified Camp Fire victim: An older man who had dental work

Several facts are known about the second person who died at the home along Schwyhart Lane, but only three give clues to who they might be — he was a man, older and had dental work with crowns.

The rest of what’s known only adds to the mystery, Honea said.

Ellen lived at that home in Concow with her husband, 76-year-old Lon Walker, a truck driver who left home early that morning for a job. Lon survived the fire, leaving mere hours before it sparked.

There was no car at the residence that could give clues to who the man was. As far as Ellen’s family is concerned, she was alone at the house when the Camp Fire raged over the hill from its origin point in nearby Pulga.

Lon, who has since remarried and lives in Oroville, is frustrated with the investigation. He said he and his family don’t understand how another person could have been found at the house; they wonder if there has been a mistake.

“I need to get some answers, and I don’t know if they’re going to give them to me or not,” Lon said.

An aerial shot of Concow, California on Oct. 2, 2019. Just shy of a year after the Camp Fire tore through the community.