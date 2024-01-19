Camp Garfield training to use explosives, grenades next week

Those living and working near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Portage and Trumbull counties might notice a few explosions this week when the Air Force Reserve uses explosives and grenades during training Tuesday through Friday.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations. Intermittent explosions and gunfire often will be heard from the installation, which hosts training events throughout the year.

Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center is a 21,000-acre Ohio Army National Guard training site with various small arms weapons ranges and permanent facilities to support individual and collective training events for both weekend and annual training.

