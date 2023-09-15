Camp Hill man captured by U.S. Marshals, after being wanted for pistol-whipping incident in Sunbury

Sep. 14—SUNBURY — A Camp Hill man has been captured after being wanted by Sunbury police and U.S. Marshals after police say he pistol-whipped a man near a city convenience store earlier this month.

Police say Brian Melendez, 29, of Arlington Street, Camp Hill, ran from authorities Thursday and is now charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, theft and person not to possess a firearm, after city police said on two city residents arrived at the station with blood all over their hands and shirts on Sept. 4.

One of the victims told police he was assaulted in the rear of Turkey Hill on North Fourth Street by an unknown male, police said. The alleged victim said the unknown male took a purse which had a gun in it, police said.

The man said the unknown male, later identified by police as Melendez, pulled out his own gun and pistol-whipped the alleged victim in the left ear, neck and side of the face, according to court documents.

Police were able to identify Melendez through social media and interviews with the alleged victims, officers said.

The Camp Hill Police Department issued a press release saying Camp Hill borough police along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Melendez on Thursday morning for the Sunbury incident, but Melendez was able to flee his apartment complex by foot when police entered the home.

Schools in the Camp Hill School District were placed on lockdown Thursday while officers and U.S. Marshal agents checked the area, the release said. Officials in Camp Hill said a witness saw Melendez heading away from the area.

Melendez now faces charges from the Camp Hill Police Department for flight to avoid apprehension, the release said.

Acting Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said his department has been working with the marshals and Camp Hill police for the past several days.

Melendez will be brought back to Sunbury to face the charges, police said.