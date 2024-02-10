Camp Inferno: A program teaching firefighting duties to teen girls in Yuma

The City of Yuma recently announced the start of their Camp Inferno program, an annual event that introduces teenage girls to the field of firefighting.

For three days in February, girls between the ages of 14 and 19 will learn basic firefighting skills, undergo traditional firefighting training, and be provided with "a hands-on experience into the duties of a firefighter," according to an official release.

“Camp Inferno is an opportunity for young women to see a day in the life of a firefighter,” said Yuma Fire Department Captain David Padilla Jr. in a statement. “Programs like Camp Inferno are rare, and we are fortunate to be able to offer such an amazing experience and opportunity to young ladies who are interested in the profession. “

Since 2016, Yuma's Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department have worked together to coordinate a program that teaches high school girls in the community "what it's like to be in fire service," along with a mission to "offer real-world experience," among other valuable life skills and assets, according to the statement.

According to Marilyn Lammel, the City of Yuma's Recreation Program Supervisor, participants will also be exposed to career fields that are adjacent to or collaborative with fire service, such as emergency medical services and investigative practices.

"In high school, it's really good to be introduced to concepts that you would otherwise miss," Lammel said. "For instance, of course everyone's heard of firefighting, but you don't really know what that entails."

For $30 per person, high school girls from across Yuma County can participate in the three-day program, with the opportunity to "create fellowship" with peers in their age group on top of performing authentic firefighting tasks and challenges, Lammel said.

Starting Tuesday, a selection of 24 participants will be divided into teams and undergo a variety of group activities in a "tightly controlled setting" while learning about teamwork, accountability, and leadership, according to Lammel. The program continues Feb. 16th and 17th.

Taking place at Yuma's Public Safety Training Facility, the camp will also be hosted in a joint effort by several local fire departments, Lammel said. Meanwhile, each group will be led and supervised by a certified firefighter and an assigned parks and recreation assistant.

Camp Inferno, a three-day government program in Yuma, "provides female teenagers a hands-on experience into the duties of a firefighter."

Learning together

Activities will involve a variety of traditional firefighting drills and training regimens, including ladder-climbing, firetruck ride-alongs, and live firefighting, according to Lammel. Additionally, female crew members, such as registered nurses and helicopter pilots, are recruited to assist in instructing and motivating the teenage participants in each event, Lammel said.

Lammel further explained that the girls will also have the opportunity to wear authentic firefighting gear and equipment that will be "fitted and customized to their measurements."

In addition to learning fire service protocol and making connections, participants will also be offered T-shirts, gift bags, snacks, and a "campfire with s'mores."

For marketing specialist Eduardo Marquez, Camp Inferno goes beyond just teaching "firefighting basics," instilling attitudes and ethics in teenage girls to deliver a "well-rounded, inclusive, and empowering experience."

"I think that programs that are oriented towards women... are really rare," Marquez said. "We really like to prepare women to not only be firefighters, but also teach them values."

'(Camp Inferno) is really great at opening up new career paths (for girls)'

In addition to the planned activities, Camp Inferno will also present a career panel featuring a female fire service chief as a guest speaker, Lammel said.

According to Lammel, many young girls feel careers in firefighting and other similar fields are not options for them, stating that firefighting is, "marketed more towards boys than it is towards girls." She went on to say that Camp Inferno serves as a platform of information, education, and awareness for girls who seek career opportunities in "non-traditional female jobs."

"I think (Camp Inferno) is really great at opening up new career paths (for girls)... and helps them realize their potential," Lammel said. "We have had people take this program and go on to become 911 dispatchers and firefighters."

The government-sanctioned program also stems from a need for women in fire service, according to Lammel, who added that only a "small percentage" of women make up fire service in the entirety of Yuma County.

"When the girls leave camp, we want them to know what steps to take next to get to that career." Lammel stated.

Since the program's inception, Lammel says she has seen "incredible personal growth" from the community's youth, describing how Camp Inferno has positively affected high school girls in the area.

"What (participants) get out of camp is self-assuredness. Their self-confidence goes up." Lammel said. "The fact that we're taking a small group of girls and showing them just how valuable they are and what they can learn and accomplish is impactful."

Enlistment into Camp Inferno is open to all high school-enrolled girls in the Valley between the ages of 14 and 19. While normally charging a $30 participation fee, students can apply for a full scholarship for the program "based on financial need." Both new and returning participants are encouraged to enroll in the program each year, Lammel said.

"Having this opportunity to work so closely with a group of people and invest in their futures and personal development... shows you success in a whole different way that you never thought of before," Lammel said. "It's amazing what you can accomplish in just a few days of that experience."

