Camp Lejeune Marine arrested, accused of shooting his roommate

Onslow County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A Camp Lejeune Marine is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly shooting another Marine in Onslow County last weekend.

At 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the area of Rosemary Avenue in Hubert, and deputies arrived on scene minutes later, according to Col. Chris Thomas, chief deputy.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a male with a gunshot wound to his neck area and found another male with lacerations to his arm,” said a news release from the office.

Investigators found that Donnie Lamar Leake, 20, of French Creek, Camp Lejeune, shot the victim in the neck amid an argument. The release said Leake and the victim are both active duty Marines and roommates and that Leake received lacerations on his arm from breaking into his locked vehicle.

Leake is a private first class serving as an active duty food service specialist with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, said 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) in a news release.

Thomas said both the victim and the suspect were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for treatment. Upon release, Leake was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

In a statement on Wednesday, 2nd MLG spokesperson 1st Lt. Kevin P. Stapleton confirmed the victim is a Marine with 2nd MLG who was listed in stable condition.

“The Marine was subsequently treated for injuries suffered from the shooting and released back to their parent command on (Monday),” Stapleton said.

Thomas said the weapon used was a privately-owned handgun which was retrieved from the scene. Two shell casings were also recovered, though the victim was only struck once.

“The investigation revealed that they had gotten into an argument over an unknown reason,” Thomas said. “During the argument, (Leake) discharged the firearm, shooting the victim in the neck … Alcohol was a contributing factor to the situation. The suspect was intoxicated.”

Thomas also said there were multiple witnesses and that the incident happened at a house party. Thomas indicated the suspect was inside the vehicle when the shots were fired and the victim was outside the car.

Anyone with information about the incident (case number 2021014505) may call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips deemed of value. Info can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Camp Lejeune Marine arrested, accused of shooting his roommate