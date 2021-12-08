Camp Lejeune Marine faces murder charge in death of baby

A Jacksonville Police Department vehicle.

A Camp Lejeune Marine who was arrested in November for allegedly killing a child in Jacksonville is currently pending an administration separation from the Marine Corps, according to a 2d Marine Division spokesperson.

Lance Cpl. Nicholas Shane Snear, 23, of Armstrong Drive, was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with murder and felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury. Prior to his arrest, Snear was serving as a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, according to 1st Lt. Sydney E. Murkins of 2d Marine Division.

“These charges outline alleged conduct that is in direct conflict with the high standards of behavior the 2d Marine Division expects of its Marines and Sailors,” Murkins said via email, Dec. 3. “Prior to his arrest and charges, Snear did not have any adverse administrative paperwork in his Official Military Personnel File.”

On Nov. 15, at around 1:21 p.m., Jacksonville police responded to a medical call at Snear’s residence where first responders “performed life saving measures on a one month old child,” according to a Nov. 24 press release.

The victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they died on Nov. 17, the release said. Following an investigation, Snear, the victim's father, was detained and charged.

According to an arrest warrant, there is probable cause to believe that Snear allegedly “inflicted blunt force head injury, scalp abrasions/contusions (and) diffused subdural hemorrhage” on the child.

Snear, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2018, is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 28.

