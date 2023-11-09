Camp Springs shooting: 1 dead, another injured in neighborhood gunfire

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A gunman opened fire in a Camp Springs neighborhood Wednesday night, and the bullets, police say, struck two men.

One man has been pronounced dead by officials, while the other is recovering in a local hospital.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers from the Prince George's County Police Department said they arrived in the 6300 block of Auth Road after receiving a call reporting the shooting.

1 dead, 1 injured in Camp Springs double shooting

In the residential neighborhood, between two parked vehicles and right in front of a single-family house, police found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around the corner, about two minutes away in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive, another man was spotted. That victim was found unconscious and not breathing. First responders determined he had succumbed to his injuries and died.

PGPD detectives are now trying to figure out why both men were shot and who pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.