Camp teaches kids about crime solving

Jul. 24—HENDERSON — CSI, the Law and Leadership Camp, runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 at the First United Methodist Church at 114 Church Street.

The camp, for kids aged 13-17, is geared towards future lawyers, forensic scientists, law enforcers and court-involved youth, said Tonya Hall, Rebuild Communities NC's education director.

"When I was at NCCU, at the department of criminal justice, and the Juvenile Justice Institute was located at NCCU at the time," said Hall. "I just wanted to do something with crime scene investigation, I like that, I like crime shows, the science part of crime. So, I decided to create a camp for teenagers, because I like to work with teenagers also."

As a side note, her favorite crime show is "Criminal Minds."

Hall is far from a novice in the realm of criminal justice, having earned a master's degree in the field from NCCU.

Attendees will get to learn the ins and outs of crime scene investigation from Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies and State Bureau of Investigation agents, said Hall — whether it is dusting for prints, mock blood splatter analysis, lifting footprints or seeing how a K-9 unit does their job. They'll also get a glimpse into the courtroom. Other topics to be covered include fire safety and how to behave when stopped by the police.

Hall also has a master's in African-American literature, which she hopes to incorporate as well. "The Man Who Was Almost a Man," a short story by Richard Wright, deals with a young man who hopes to the point of obsession to own a gun. He eventually gets one with the help of his mother and uses it to shoot a man's mule.

"It's a cool way to give them some literature and some stories about making decisions around firearms, around crime in general," said Hall. "It's a good way to build some community with the attendees as well."

Hall noted the camp is not intended just for those interested in law, but to show the potential consequences of breaking the law and to show that law enforcement "is a community entity that can have their back if they act right," Hall said.

"Court-involved youth need to understand that the consequences of criminal behavior, the consequences for making the wrong choice or making a bad decision, can cost you a long time," said Hall. "... Court-involved youth, they are primed for prison. Primed for making a choice that will end you up in prison."

She noted that she needs the community to support the camp, and in the process of reaching out to law enforcement, received many offers of help.

"The community is answering the call for support," said Hall.

Visit the link below to register. Tickets are $150 for the full week. However, Hall noted she won't turn anyone away if they can't afford it. The original pricing was $250, but Hall lowered it due to a lack of registrations. For any further questions, call Hall at 252-479-5019.

eventbrite.com/e/csi-the-law-leadership-camp-for-teens-13-17-tickets-679665958177

Rebuild Communities NC, a nonprofit organization, is sponsoring the event with help from Henderson's Local Spiritual Assembly of Baha'is in the form of two donations.