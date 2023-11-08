Camp V: Veteran Valor Pledge

TechCrunch

You might imagine that if two former Twitter chieftains and a longtime C-suite Facebook exec agreed to build a venture firm together, they would chase after nascent social networks. 01 Advisors, an outfit founded in 2018 by former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and former Twitter COO and president Adam Bain, tells TechCrunch exclusively that it just locked down $395 million in capital commitments for a third fund based on the traction the team has enjoyed by investing primarily in Series B-stage startups that sell business software and fintech services. Bringing on David Fischer -- an 11-year veteran of Facebook who began as its VP of marketing and left as its chief revenue officer -- surely helped the effort, given his own extensive network.