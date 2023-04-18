Camp Verde teen charged with killing 62-year-old man has trial set for 2024

Camp Verde teen Moses Pozza is scheduled to go to trial at the end of April 2024 after sheriff's officials say he told them he shot and killed 62-year-old Keith McKinney last year for "trying to get with his sister."

The 16-year-old was indicted and charged as an adult, and Pozza pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in McKinney's death.

Pozza made a virtual appearance Monday in Yavapai County Superior Court, wearing a maroon collared shirt over a navy long-sleeve shirt as a packed court schedule pushed his trial out more than a year into the future. The eight-day jury trial is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on April 30, 2024, and end by May 10.

He will be back in court June 19 for a status hearing.

Pozza was arrested after he reportedly turned himself in and confessed to killing McKinney on or around Nov. 28 in a remote area of Camp Verde for "trying to get with his sister," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. He later took detectives to a remote area off Salt Mine Road, where they found the man's body.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Pozza said he contacted the victim, who was known to his family, after he said he found out about McKinney's intentions with his younger sister. He asked McKinney to pick him up, under the guise of a hunting trip, in order to confront him, the Sheriff's Office said.

The teen is also charged with two counts of theft after he reportedly ditched McKinney's truck and one of his guns in the desert before taking the rest of his guns home. The Sheriff's Office said both the car and the guns were recovered.

Pozza reportedly confessed to the killing after a family member found a gun in his room on Christmas Day and inquired about it.

Pozza was officially indicted on Jan. 4 and is charged with one count each of:

First-degree murder

Theft of means of transportation

Minor in possession of a firearm

Criminal damage

Theft

His bond was confirmed the following day at $50,000.

Story continues

Pozza's defense attorney and a victim's advocate who appeared on behalf of McKinney's family were not immediately available for comment.

