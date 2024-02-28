A campaign, a car and a crook. How a Tesla solved a crime, got stolen property back to victims

Sarah Brown became a crime fighter recently, with her very own KITT that helped nab a suspected thief of medical equipment, energy drinks and treasured family memorabilia.

Brown, campaign director for gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour, was at a campaign event at South Emerson Church of God, 3939 S. Emerson Ave., on Sunday when four of the staffers found someone had broken into their vehicles.

Tesla owner Sarah Brown and Indiana gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour.

Items stolen included energy drinks, jewelry, gift and credit cards, a tote full of memorabilia from one owner’s recently deceased grandmothers and $30,000 worth of medical equipment, she said.

Brown realized she had a tool that could help solve the crime: her car.

Tesla security feature records area near vehicle

Her Tesla has a security feature with a 360-degree camera that records suspicious activity around the vehicle when it’s locked and parked.

“My husband and I immediately got in our car and we reviewed all of the security footage,” Brown said. “We had a lot of footage of the robber trying to break into our car and the cars surrounding us, with a good picture of her from head to toe and her face.”

While Beech Grove police were on the scene making a report, one of the vehicle owners received a notice that her debit card was being used at a nearby convenience store.

Joshua Brown, the campaign director's husband, texted a few clear images of the woman to a police officer.

Armed with the photo, police quickly found the suspect in the area.

“It was incredible the way our team members and the police officers worked together and we were able to just get this thing taken care of,” Brown said. “There were at least four police officers working on the case. And they were awesome.”

Officers ID suspect from Tesla footage

An officer arrested the suspect near the gas station at 105 S. First Ave. and returned all of the stolen items that night, police department Public Information Officer Robert Mercuri said.

Police said the woman had a car that contained stolen items and confessed to the crimes as well as attempting to use the stolen debit card at the gas station.

When stopped the suspect had a 9mm handgun, marijuana, a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and some gray rock wrapped in foil and suspected to be heroin — all inside of her bra, police said.

She was charged with having the handgun, as well as the possession of the drugs.

“This is a first,” Mercuri said. “It’s one of those great situations with new technology and police work all coming together to not only catch the people involved, but maybe just as importantly get the items back to the victims.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How a Tesla helped solve a crime after cars broken into