Campaign finance reform bill passes one House committee, but faces rocky path

RICHMOND — A bill that would prohibit politicians from using campaign donations on personal expenses, like vacations or mortgage payments, passed the House Privileges and Elections committee Friday with bipartisan support.

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, told the committee it was “disturbing” that the recent actions of expelled U.S. Rep. George Santos would have been legal for a state politician in Virginia.

“I don’t think that is right and I don’t think you do either,” said Boysko, who introduced the bill.

Santos came under fire in November for allegedly using campaign funds on a range of personal items, including luxury clothing, beach vacations, expensive spa treatments and a website known for sexual content.

Boysko’s bill passed with unanimous support. But it now heads to the House Appropriations Committee, chaired by Dumfries Democrat Luke Torian, who blocked a nearly identical measure earlier this month from being put to a vote.

Torian has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Virginian-Pilot.

On Friday, BigMoneyOutVa — a nonpartisan organization that advocates for transparency and less money in government — urged the bill’s supporters to contact Torian and House Speaker Don Scott.

“Ask that this bill go to the floor,” the organization posted on social media.

Virginia has some of the most lax campaign finance rules in the nation. Politicians can legally spend campaign donations on essentially anything, and there’s no limit on who can donate or how much they can give. Candidates report their expenses, but reporting requirements are vague and it’s often unclear what specific items were purchased or how it related to campaigning.

Some who have opposed tighter rules have said it could confuse well-meaning lawmakers, or argued donors should trust the politicians they choose to support.

Several bills this year aimed at limiting the influence of money in politics have already died.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, introduced a measure similar to Boysko’s bill that would have limited the personal use of campaign funds. It was left in the House Appropriations Committee.

A bill from Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, would have banned candidates and political committees from accepting contributions from public utilities. Dominion Energy has long been among the state’s top political donors, and sometimes donates to both candidates in the same race. The measure was reported out of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee but died without a vote in the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, chaired by Portsmouth Democrat Louise Lucas.

Another bill from Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax Station, went down without a vote in the House Privileges and Elections Committee. Bulova’s bill would have capped donation amounts.

Forty-four states define how campaign funds can be used, with most only permitting the money to be spent on expenditures reasonably related to campaign activities, according to the most recent data on the National Conference of State Legislatures’ website. The website identifies Virginia as one of 11 states that set no limit on how much individuals can donate to campaigns.

