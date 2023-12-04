With campaign and impending debate, DeSantis finds way to nuance state law on budget

TALLAHASSEE – Between campaigning across Iowa and preparing to take part in the fourth Republican presidential debate Wednesday in Alabama, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been forced to find a way to nuance a state law faced by all Florida governors.

DeSantis' staff members – not the governor – are expected to present his 2024-25 state budget recommendations this week, providing an overview and details of the spending blueprint to subcommittees in the Florida Senate.

“This is a departure from procedure, a departure from protocol,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa said Monday.

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during the final event of a 99 county tour of Iowa on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in Newton.

Florida governors historically have made a show of their budget rollouts, pointing to charts, graphics and often answering dollar and policy questions from the Capitol press corps.

For instance, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, in his first year as governor in 2011, unveiled his plan at a ‘Tea Party’ event in the Lake County city of Eustis.

DeSantis will be doing none of that.

Tallahassee vs. Tuscaloosa

Instead of Tallahassee, where staff on Wednesday will be laying out the governor’s plans for spending on schools, roads, health care and more, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is where DeSantis may be in advance of that night’s GOP debate.

State law requires Florida governors to submit their budget recommendations at least 30 days before the start of the annual legislative session, which begins Jan. 9. With staff appearing before the Senate panels, the governor will meet the law – from a distance.

“We’re definitely seeing that the governor’s ambition and his campaign schedule are getting in the way of him being able to lead this state,” Driskell added.

Democrats have been accusing DeSantis of disinterest in the job almost 60% of Florida voters elected him to for a second term in November, with a historic 19% margin over Democrat Charlie Crist.

GOP lawmakers don't seem to mind

But Republican supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate have been compliant with DeSantis. And it’s unlikely that a budget presentation by staff – not DeSantis – will cause much of a stir among his GOP backers.

The rollout is expected to be repeated before more Senate and House committees next week.

Big budget cut down some DeSantis signs $116.5 billion state budget, vetoes $511 million while ripping Washington

This year's plan was a whopper After culture clashes, Florida Legislature's last act is a state budget. What's in it?

DeSantis in June signed into law a $116.5 billion state budget after vetoing almost $511 million in programs and projects included by the Legislature.

A year earlier, he vetoed $3.13 billion from the budget approved by lawmakers. But the governor still has overwhelming support among the GOP caucus, even as his presidential hopes are fading with Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, holding an overwhelming lead, according to polling.

The budget requirement also may not be the last date DeSantis has to juggle.

The Legislature’s opening day customarily includes the State of the State address by the governor. But this year’s Jan. 9 session kick-off comes just before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, widely seen as a make-or-break moment for DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: In debate week, DeSantis will let staff handle state budget rollout