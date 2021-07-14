Campaign launched to block Chick Fil-A from New York rest stops over anti-gay marriage stance

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in New York City. (Getty Images)

A New York lawmaker has launched a campaign to keep Chick-fil-A restaurants out of state rest stops, because of the company’s history of donating to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.

New York’s Thruway Authority is poised to add a number of new restaurants, including fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, to its list of vendors, but assemblyman Harry Bronson and two other state Democrats have voiced opposition to the plans.

In a statement to The Hill, Mr Bronson said Chick-fil-A was “a company with a long and sorry past of supporting discrimination toward LGBTQ+ individuals and their families”.

He said: “Considering Chick-fil-A’s action against the LGBTQ+ community we are asking the Authority to remove this company from the portfolio of businesses.”

Mr Bronson, along with assemblymembers Danny O’Donnell and Deborah Glickhas, has also launched an online petition against the move.

Chick-fil-A has a record of donating to groups with anti-gay or anti-trans policies, including the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

US Senator Lindsey Graham posted a strongly-worded opposition to the campaign on Facebook, saying: "If such a disastrous move ever came about – banning a commercial business due to them expressing their First Amendment rights – it would set a horrible precedent."

"It would also be ferociously opposed by many Members of Congress, including me," the South Carolina Republican added.

Mr Graham has voiced anti same-sex marriage views in the past, describing himself as “a proud defender of traditional marriage”.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that the company does not have “a political or social agenda”, continuing: "We welcome everyone in our restaurants. We are proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities."

The Thruway Authority also made a statement on the row, saying: ââ“Every restaurant brand included by Empire State Thruway Partners has a contractual responsibility, and is legally required, under New York State law, including the New York State Human Rights Law and Executive Orders, to adhere to the inclusive and non-discriminatory standards that New York State embraces.”

Chick-fil-A has received heavy criticism for its donations program, and in 2020 announced it was going to take a more “focused giving approach”, which did not include funds for the charities that had caused controversy.

