New Campaign from A Place for Mom Spotlights Critical Role of Senior Living Amid COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living advisory service in North America, is reaching out to caregivers with its new advertising campaign to let them know that the company and its network of more than 17,000 senior living communities are here to support them.

Ignited by the thousands of families in urgent need of senior care options and coupled with the work senior living communities are doing to protect their residents and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign aims to bring awareness to the efforts of those caring for and protecting seniors.

"We are inspired by caregivers who are demonstrating courage and perseverance amid the COVID-19 crisis and want to show our gratitude," said Tatyana Zlotsky, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Operations, APFM. "With expedited hospital discharges and shelter-in-place guidelines creating additional challenges – especially for seniors who require around the clock care – our goal is to help as many families as we can."

A Place for Mom's large network of senior living communities provides access to the latest information available, enabling its local advisors to guide families as they navigate options for their loved ones and ensure they are well cared for – from arranging virtual tours to listening to family and caregiver concerns. With more than 90 percent of its senior living network currently taking new residents, A Place for Mom communities are making every effort to satisfy demand while keeping residents safe.

A Place for Mom, Inc. is the largest senior living advisory service in North America with more than 17,000 communities. It operates a trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors for insight-driven and personalized solutions. APFM helps hundreds of thousands of families make the right choice for their loved ones each year. www.aplaceformom.com.

